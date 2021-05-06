Latest News: Sensex Ends at 48,950; Nifty Closes Above 14,000
Catch the latest news updates of the day here.
Explosion Occurred as Maldivian Politician Mohamed Nasheed Was Entering His Card: Maldives Media
An explosion occurred as Maldivian politician and Majlis Speaker Mohamed Nasheed was entering his car tonight. According to sources, the explosion occurred near Nasheed's residence of G Kenereege. The Maldives Police Service has not yet made a statement regarding the explosion: Maldives media.
(Source: ANI)
Mamata Asks PM Modi to Release Funds to Pay Arrears to Farmers Under PM-KISAN Scheme
CM Mamata Banerjee writes to PM Narendra Modi, urges him to release funds to pay arrears to farmers under PM-KISAN scheme
J&K Govt Releases Rs 250 Cr As Part of Economic Relief Package for Businesses
The Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor on Thursday released addition funds to the tune of Rs 250 wrote as interest subversion under the Economic Package to revive business and industries in the UT.
