Latest News: 17-Yr-Old Girl ‘Raped’ by 4 Men in UP’s Ballia
Catch the latest news updates of the day here.
Catch the latest news updates of the day here.
17-Yr-Old Girl Raped by 4 Men in UP's Ballia
A 17-year-old girl was allegedly raped by four men in UP's Ballia district. All the accused have been arrested, the police said on Thursday.
(Source: PTI)
SC Adjourns Till 20 August Hearing on Vijay Mallya's Review Plea
The Supreme Court has adjourned till 20 August the hearing on a review plea filed by fugitive liquor baron Vijay Mallya. Mallya has sought review of the court's May 2017 order holding him guilty of contempt of court for allegedly transferring money to his children in violation of the court's orders.
(Source: ANI)
Sensex Jumps 183 Points to 37,846 in Opening Session
Sensex on Thursday jumped 183 points to 37,846.33 in the opening session, while Nifty rose 52.70 points to 11,154.35.
(Source: PTI)
14 Drown as 3 Boats Capsize in Flood-Hit Bihar
At least 14 people have drowned in three boat capsize incidents reported from as many flood-hit districts of Bihar, officials said on Wednesday.
(Photo: PTI)
Liked this story? We'll send you more. Subscribe to The Quint's newsletter and get selected stories delivered to your inbox every day. Click to get started.
The Quint is available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, click to join.
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.