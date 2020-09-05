Latest News: 7 Killed as a Bus Collides With Truck in Raipur
Catch the latest news updates of the day here.
7 Killed as Bus Carrying labourers From Odisha to Guj Collides With Truck
Seven people have been killed and several injured after a bus carrying labourers from Ganjam in Odisha to Surat collided with a truck in Raipur.
Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has announced a relief of Rs 2 lakh each to the kin of the people who died in the accident.
(Source: ANI)
Pakistan violated Ceasefire Along the LoC in Poonch
Pakistan violated ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) in Shahpur, Kirni and Degwar sectors in Poonch, Jammu and Kashmir.
(Source: ANI)
India-China Situation Very Nasty, Says Trump
Speaking at a White House news conference on Friday, 4 September, US President Donald Trump said that the situation along the India-China border is “very nasty”.
“And we stand ready to help with respect to China and India. If we can do anything, we would love to get involved and help. And we are talking to both countries about that,” he said.
(Source: PTI)
