Live
Latest News: BSF Personnel Attacked by Bangladeshi Miscreants
Catch the latest news updates of the day here.
Catch the latest news updates of the day here.
CRPF jawan Injured in IED Attack in Pulwama, J&K
One CRPF jawan has been injured in IED attack by terrorists in the Gangoo area of Pulwama, Jammu and Kashmir; area is cordoned off and search operation is underway.
(Source: ANI)
BSF Personnel Attacked by Bangladeshi Miscreants
Three BSF troops sustained injuries in an attack by some Bangladeshi miscreants near Bansghata border outpost in North 24 Parganas, West Bengal on Saturday, 4 July. The troops had to fire 5 round of non-lethal weapon to push back the miscreants towards Bangladesh, Border Security Force said.
(Source: ANI)
Published: 05 Jul 2020, 02:45 AM IST
Never Miss Out
Stay tuned with our weekly recap of what’s hot & cool by The Quint.
Join over 120,000 subscribers!