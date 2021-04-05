Live
Latest News: UP CM Adityanath Receives 1st Dose of COVID Vaccine
Catch the latest news updates of the day here.
UP CM Yogi Adityanath Receives 1st Dose of COVID Vaccine
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday received his first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at Lucknow’s Civil Hospital.
(Source: ANI)
Sensex Tumbles 410 Points to 49,620 in Opening Session
Sensex on Monday tumbled 410.21 points to 49,619.62 in the opening session, while Nifty declined 114.25 points to 14,753.10.
(Source: PTI)
Published: 05 Apr 2021, 9:51 AM IST
