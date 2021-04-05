Live

Latest News: UP CM Adityanath Receives 1st Dose of COVID Vaccine

Catch the latest news updates of the day here.

Catch the latest news updates of the day here.
Catch the latest news updates of the day here.

10:42 AM , 05 Apr

UP CM Yogi Adityanath Receives 1st Dose of COVID Vaccine

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday received his first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at Lucknow’s Civil Hospital.

(Source: ANI)

9:51 AM , 05 Apr

Sensex Tumbles 410 Points to 49,620 in Opening Session

Sensex on Monday tumbled 410.21 points to 49,619.62 in the opening session, while Nifty declined 114.25 points to 14,753.10.

(Source: PTI)

Published: 05 Apr 2021, 9:51 AM IST

