Latest News: Sensex Rises Over 150 Pts; Nifty Crosses 13,000 Mark
Catch the latest news updates of the day here.
Catch the latest news updates of the day here.
NIA Registers Case in Nagrota Encounter
National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday, 3 December registered a case in connection with the Nagrota encounter (Jammu and Kashmir) in which four terrorists were neutralised. NIA Pakistan High Commission officials were summoned on Nov 21 by the Ministry of External Affairs over the incident.
Source: NIA
Sensex Rises Over 150 Points; Nifty Crosses 13,000 Mark
BSE Sensex opened 50 points higher at 44,665 while the NSE Nifty 50 index gained 0.5% at the start of trade to open at 13,177.
Source: BloombergQuint
Expelled BJD Leader MLA Pradip Panigrahi Arrested
Odisha police arrested the expelled BJD leader and Gopalpur MLA Pradip Panigrahi on Thursday, 3 December for allegedly defrauding people after promising them jobs.
J&K DDC Polling Underway
The third round of polling for the District Development Council (DDC) elections has begun.
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.