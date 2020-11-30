Live

Latest News: PM Modi to Visit Varanasi Today

Catch the latest news updates of the day here.

7:47 AM , 30 Nov

PM Modi to Visit Varanasi Today

PM Modi will visit Varanasi on Monday and dedicate to the nation a six-lane widening project of Handia (Prayagraj)-Rajatalab (Varanasi) section of NH-19.

He will also attend Dev Deepawali, undertake a site visit of Kashi Vishwanath Temple Corridor Project and visit Sarnath Archaeological Site.

(Source: ANI)

