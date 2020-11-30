Latest News: PM Modi to Visit Varanasi Today

Live
Catch the latest news updates of the day here.
PM Modi to Visit Varanasi Today
PM Modi will visit Varanasi on Monday and dedicate to the nation a six-lane widening project of Handia (Prayagraj)-Rajatalab (Varanasi) section of NH-19.
He will also attend Dev Deepawali, undertake a site visit of Kashi Vishwanath Temple Corridor Project and visit Sarnath Archaeological Site.
(Source: ANI)
