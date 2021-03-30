Live

Latest News: Sensex Rallies 425 Pts to 49,433 in Opening Session

Catch the latest news updates of the day here.

Published
9:46 AM , 30 Mar

Sensex Rallies 425 Points to 49,433 in Opening Session

Sensex on Tuesday rallied 424.92 points to 49,433.42 in the opening session, while Nifty surged 131.95 points to 14,639.25

(Source: PTI)

