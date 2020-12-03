Live

Latest News: ED Searches 26 Locations Across India Linked to PFI

Catch the latest news updates of the day here.
Catch the latest news updates of the day here.

12:43 PM , 03 Dec

Accused in Malegaon Blast Case to be Present Before NIA Court

A special NIA court has directed all accused of Malegaon Blast case to be present before the court on 19 December, reported ANI.

11:23 AM , 03 Dec

SC Grants Bail to Ex DGP Sumedh Saini

The Supreme Court has granted anticipatory bail to ex-Punjab DGP Sumedh Singh Saini in 1991 case of alleged murder of junior engineer, reported PTI.

11:18 AM , 03 Dec

BJP Wins the Dhule and Nandurbar Local Body By-Polls

Bharatiya Janata Party has won Dhule and Nandurbar in Maharashtra local body by-polls, reported ANI.

11:13 AM , 03 Dec

ED Searches 26 Locations Across India Linked to PFI

Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday carried out searches at over 26 locations across the country in connection with the probe into the Popular Front of India (PFI) fundings.


