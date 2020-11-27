Live

Latest News: PDP Youth Leader Parra Sent to 15-Day Police Remand

Catch the latest news updates of the day here.

4:16 PM , 27 Nov

Junaid Azim Matto Joins J&K Apni Party

Snapshot

The newly-elected mayor of Srinagar-Junaid Azim Matto joined Jammu and Kashmir Apni Party earlier today. Apni Party chief Altaf Bukhari stated that the party has pinned many hopes on Matto, reported ANI.

3:40 PM , 27 Nov

PDP Youth Leader Waheed ur Rahman Parra Sent to 15 Day Police Remand

PDP youth leader Waheed ur Rehman Parra has been sent to 15-day police remand by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) court in Jammu on Friday, 27 November, in connection with a terror case.

Source: ANI

