Live
Latest News: PDP Youth Leader Parra Sent to 15-Day Police Remand
Catch the latest news updates of the day here.
i
Catch the latest news updates of the day here.
Junaid Azim Matto Joins J&K Apni Party
Snapshot
The newly-elected mayor of Srinagar-Junaid Azim Matto joined Jammu and Kashmir Apni Party earlier today. Apni Party chief Altaf Bukhari stated that the party has pinned many hopes on Matto, reported ANI.
Published: 27 Nov 2020, 3:47 PM IST
Stay Updated
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.
Join over 120,000 subscribers!