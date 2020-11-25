Live
Latest News: Sensex Jumps Over 200 Points in Opening Trade
Catch the latest news updates of the day here.
Sensex Jumps Over 200 Points in Opening Session; Nifty Rises to 13,100
Sensex rallied over 200 points in the opening session on Wednesday. Nifty rises 76.25 points to 13,131.40.
Kerala Gold Smuggling Case: ED Issues Notice to Private Secretary of Kerala CM
Enforcement Directorate has issued notice to CM Raveendran, Additional Private Secretary of Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan to appear before it on 27 November, in connection with the Kerala gold smuggling case.
Source: ANI
Delhi HC Issues Notice to Delhi Police on AAP Leader Tahir Hussain's Bail Plea
Delhi High Court issued notice to Delhi Police on suspended AAP leader Tahir Hussain's bail petition, in connection with a case related to Delhi riots that happened in February.
Source: ANI
Published: 25 Nov 2020, 11:02 AM IST
