Latest News: GSA to Lift Block on Aid, Trump Clears Way for Biden

Do What Needs to be Done: Trump Allows GSA to Lift Block on Aid
President Donald Trump came his closest yet to admitting election defeat on Monday after the government agency meant to ease Joe Biden's transition into the White House said it was finally lifting its unprecedented block on assistance.
Trump acknowledged it was time for the General Services Administration to "do what needs to be done."
(Source: AFP)
