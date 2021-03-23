Live
Latest News: At Least 13 Dead After Accident in MP’s Gwalior
Catch the latest news updates of the day here.
i
Catch the latest news updates of the day here.
At Least 13 Dead After Accident in MP's Gwalior
At least 13 people died after a bus collided with an auto in Purani Chhawani area of Gwalior in Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday.
The MP government has announced an ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakh each to the families of the deceased and a compensation of Rs 50,000 to the injured.
(Source: ANI)
Sensex Rises 203 Points to 49,975 in Early Trade
Sensex on Tuesday rose 203.43 points to 49,974.72 in early trade, while Nifty advanced 60.95 points to 14,797.35.
(Source: PTI)
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Stay Updated
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.
Join over 120,000 subscribers!