Latest News: PM Modi to Hold Virtual Summit With Bangladesh PM 

9:31 AM , 17 Dec

Opening Bell: Sensex Rises Over 100 Points; Nifty Touches 13,700

BSE Sensex rises over 100 points to record 46,698.73 in the opening session; NSE Nifty 50 advances 11 points to 13,693.70 for the first time.

9:25 AM , 17 Dec

Karnataka: 17 BJP MLAs Appointed as Prez of Various Boards

Seventeen Karnataka BJP MLAs have been appointed as president/chairman of various boards and corporations have been given cabinet rank. N. Bhrungeesh, the media advisor to the CM, also given the status of a cabinet minister.

Source: ANI

8:45 AM , 17 Dec

Kolar Violence: K'taka Police Detains Students' Federation of India Prez

Police have detained Srikanth, taluk president of Students' Federation of India in Kolar in connection with 12 December violence at Wistron Pvt Ltd, in Kolar. FIR was registered against 7,000 unknown people incl 5,000 contract workers in connection with violence and vandalism.

Source: ANI

8:38 AM , 17 Dec

Anantnag: One Militant Arrested in Encounter Between Forces & Militants

Encounter started between militants and security forces at Gund Baba Khaleel, Anantnag in the wee hours of Thursday, 17 December. One local Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist arrested in injured condition and has been shifted to a hospital, said Kashmir Zone Police.


Published: 17 Dec 2020, 7:13 AM IST

