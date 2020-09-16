Latest News: Sensex Rises Above 100 Pts, Nifty Tops 11,500
Catch the latest news updates of the day here.
Sensex Rises Above 100 Pts, Nifty Tops 11,500
Sensex added 50 points at 39,090 levels and the Nifty index topped the 11,500-mark. Mahindra & Mahindra, Larsen & Toubro, and Bajaj Auto were the top Sensex gainers.
Source: Business Standard
US-India Defence Officials Discuss Defence Industrial Co-operation
Defence officials from US-India conducted a virtual meeting to discuss defence industrial cooperation, incl.co-production & co-development of defence equipment the Bureau of South & Central Asian Affairs announced.
One Indian Soldier Killed as Pakistan Violates Ceasefire in Rajouri
One Indian soldier was killed and two wounded, including an officer after Pakistani troops fired with small arms and shelled mortars along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district on Tuesday, 15 September.
Source: PTI
National Curriculum Framework for Teacher Education to be Formulated Under NEP
Union Minister for Education, Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank in a press briefing stated that a new National Curriculum Framework for Teacher Education will be formulated under National Education Policy to ensure quality education for teachers.
Source: ANI
