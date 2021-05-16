Live
Latest News: Congress MP Rajiv Satav Passes Away
Catch the latest news updates of the day here.
Congress MP Rajiv Satav Passes Away
Congress MP Rajiv Satav passed away on Sunday, 16 May.
Congress General Secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala took to Twitter to share the news of Satav’s demise and to mourn his loss.
Petrol Price in Delhi at Rs 92.58 Per Litre, in Mumbai at Rs 98.88
- Price of petrol and diesel in Delhi at Rs 92.58 per litre and Rs 83.22 respectively
- Petrol and diesel prices in Mumbai at Rs 98.88 and Rs 90.40 per litre, respectively.
- Petrol and diesel prices in Chennai at Rs 94.31 and Rs 88.07, respectively
- Petrol and diesel prices in Kolkata at Rs 92.67 and Rs 86.06 respectively.
Published: 16 May 2021, 9:13 AM IST
