Latest News: 6 Dead as Car Rams Into Truck In Lucknow Expressway
Catch the latest news updates of the day here.
Two Naxals Killed In Overnight Encounter In MP
Two Naxals were killed in an overnight encounter with security forces in Lalpur village under Motinala Police Station limits of Mandla district in Madhya Pradesh last night: Yashpal Singh Rajput, Superintendent of Police (SP), Mandla told ANI.
(Source: ANI)
Six Dead As Car Rams Into Truck In Agra-Lucknow Expressway
At least six people died after their car rammed into a truck in Agra–Lucknow Expressway near Talgram area this morning. More details awaited.
(Source: ANI)
Published: 13 Feb 2021, 8:35 AM IST
