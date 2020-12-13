Live
Latest News: WB BJP Worker Beaten to Death, Party Blames TMC
Catch the latest news updates of the day here.
i
Catch the latest news updates of the day here.
BJP Worker Beaten to Death in West Bengal, Party Blames TMC
A Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) worker was beaten to death in West Bengal’s North 24-Parganas district on Saturday, 12 December, reported The Indian Express.
The BJP accused the Trinamool of murder, while the TMC said the death was a result of a fight between two groups of BJP workers.
Stay Updated
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.
Join over 120,000 subscribers!