Latest News: Separatist Leader Ashraf Sehrai to be Held Under PSA

Published12 Jul 2020, 04:04 AM IST
4:04 AM, 12 Jul

Separatist Leader Ashraf Sehrai to be Held Under PSA

Separatist leader Ashraf Sehrai and some members of banned Jamaat-e-Islami detained, to be booked under PSA, said J&K police chief Dilbagh Singh, according to PTI.

