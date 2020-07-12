Latest News: Separatist Leader Ashraf Sehrai to be Held Under PSA

Live
Separatist Leader Ashraf Sehrai to be Held Under PSA
Separatist leader Ashraf Sehrai and some members of banned Jamaat-e-Islami detained, to be booked under PSA, said J&K police chief Dilbagh Singh, according to PTI.
