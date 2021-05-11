Live

Latest News: ED Files Money Laundering Case Against Anil Deshmukh

Catch the latest news updates of the day here.

The Quint
Updated
Breaking News
1 min read
Catch the latest news updates of the day here.
i

Catch the latest news updates of the day here.

3:35 PM , 11 May

ED Files Money Laundering Case Against Anil Deshmukh

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has registered a case of money laundering against former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh. The case has been registered on the basis of the CBI’s FIR.

(Source: ANI)

3:01 PM , 11 May

3 Militants Killed in Encounter in J&K's Anantnag

Three militants were killed in an encounter with security forces in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir, the police said on Tuesday.

(Source: PTI)

10:08 AM , 11 May

Sensex Tumbles 448 Points to 49,054 in Opening Session

Sensex on Tuesday tumbled 448.10 points to 49,054.31 in the opening session, while Nifty slumped 141.65 points to 14,800.70.

(Source: PTI)

(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)

Published: 11 May 2021, 10:08 AM IST

Empower independent journalism.

Because the truth is worth it.

Select Amount:
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!