Latest News: ED Files Money Laundering Case Against Anil Deshmukh
ED Files Money Laundering Case Against Anil Deshmukh
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has registered a case of money laundering against former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh. The case has been registered on the basis of the CBI’s FIR.
(Source: ANI)
3 Militants Killed in Encounter in J&K's Anantnag
Three militants were killed in an encounter with security forces in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir, the police said on Tuesday.
(Source: PTI)
Sensex Tumbles 448 Points to 49,054 in Opening Session
Sensex on Tuesday tumbled 448.10 points to 49,054.31 in the opening session, while Nifty slumped 141.65 points to 14,800.70.
(Source: PTI)
