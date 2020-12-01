Live
Latest News: Goa Launches One-Time Power Bill Settlement Scheme
Catch the latest news updates of the day here.
Goa Launches One-Time Power Bill Settlement Scheme
Goa Chief Minister Promod Sawant launched a one-time power bill settlement scheme on Monday. Through this scheme, consumers can pay the bill in installments.
J&K DDC Polling Underway
Polling for 43 constituencies in the second phase of election for District Development Council (DDC) in Balhama, Srinagar is underway. The newly launched People’s Alliance for Gupkar Declaration is contesting with the BJP and the Apni Party floated by former finance minister Altaf Bukhari, reported Hindustan Times.
Published: 01 Dec 2020, 7:57 AM IST
