Latest News: Voting Underway for 7th Phase of DDC Polls in J&K
Catch the latest news updates of the day here.
Opening Bell: Sensex Rises Over 300 Points; Nifty Over 13,600
BSE Sensex jumps over 300 points to 46,592 in the opening session, NSE Nifty 50 over 13,600 points as the market touches record high.
Voting Underway For Seventh Phase of DDC Elections
Polling for the seventh phase of District Development Council (DDC) is currently underway in Jammu and Kashmir. This is the first-ever DDC elections in Jammu and Kashmir.
Counting of Votes for Kerala Local Body Polls Underway
The results of the Kerala local body elections will be announced on Wednesday, 16 December. The counting process is currently underway amid tight security. Kerala local polls were held in three phases, and as per the state Election Commission, the overall turnout was 76 percent.
PM Modi to Light 'Swarnim Vijay Mashaal' Today
Prime Minister Modi will light 'Swarnim Vijay Mashaal' at the National War Memorial in the national capital, to mark the 50th anniversary of the 1971 India-Pakistan war.
