The under-construction headquarters of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) in Kolkata’s Topsia area was sealed by police on Friday evening. Barricades were placed at the entrance, restricting access to construction personnel only and barring political gatherings. Security was tightened by Saturday morning, with police demanding identity proof from anyone attempting to enter. The party’s daily operations were temporarily shifted to a new building while construction continued at the sealed site.
According to The Indian Express, police cited the absence of a mandatory municipal clearance certificate as the reason for sealing the premises. Officers informed TMC leaders that the building could not be occupied or used for any activities until the required clearance was obtained from municipal authorities.
Senior TMC leaders, including Debasish Kumar, Baiswanor Chattopadhyay, and Kunal Ghosh, visited the site on Friday night to discuss the situation with police officials. Coverage revealed that the leaders questioned the legality of the police action and expressed concerns about the restrictions imposed on party workers overseeing construction work.
Baiswanor Chattopadhyay stated that the barricading was “completely illegal” and questioned under what law the police had acted. He argued that party workers should be allowed to supervise ongoing construction, stating, “If you put barricades there so no one can enter, that is completely illegal. Under what law are you doing this, at whose word, on whose instructions?” As details emerged, he further criticised the administration’s approach to the party’s central office.
“If the police think this has become a police state, then Mamata Banerjee won’t be able to stay at the Trinamool Congress party office; one after another, you are occupying our party offices,” Chattopadhyay said.
Meanwhile, Akhruzzaman, an MLA aligned with the Ritabrata faction of TMC, distanced his group from the incident. Reporting indicated that he described the sealing as an administrative matter unrelated to his faction, stating, “We have not even the slightest connection with this. This is an administrative matter, their matter. They are doing what they think is right.”
BJP spokesperson Debjit Sarkar commented on the situation, asserting that the administration’s decision was based on legal requirements. He emphasised that construction work had not been stopped, but any illegal activity would not be tolerated. Analysis showed that Sarkar advised TMC and Mamata Banerjee to seek legal recourse if they wished to challenge the sealing.
“If she wants to know more about the law, she will have to go to court. Only if you go to court will you understand under which law it was done,” Sarkar stated.
The police action followed increased social media activity by TMC’s Mahila Trinamool and IT cell, who had been urging members to gather at the under-construction site. Further updates confirmed that after a meeting at the site, police intervened to prevent any political activities until the necessary municipal clearance was secured.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.