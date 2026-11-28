Baiswanor Chattopadhyay stated that the barricading was “completely illegal” and questioned under what law the police had acted. He argued that party workers should be allowed to supervise ongoing construction, stating, “If you put barricades there so no one can enter, that is completely illegal. Under what law are you doing this, at whose word, on whose instructions?” As details emerged, he further criticised the administration’s approach to the party’s central office.