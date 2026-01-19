Seven Soldiers Injured In Kishtwar Encounter With Jaish Terrorists

Seven soldiers were injured during an encounter between security forces and terrorists in the upper reaches of Kishtwar district, Jammu and Kashmir, on 18 January 2026. The operation, codenamed Trashi-I, began around noon in the Chatroo area after security forces received intelligence inputs about the presence of militants. The injured soldiers were evacuated to hospital, and the operation to neutralise the terrorists is ongoing, with reinforcements and advanced surveillance deployed.
According to Deccan Herald, the encounter started when a joint team of Army, Central Reserve Police Force, and police came into contact with two to three foreign terrorists in the Son Nar area, northeast of Chhatru.
The terrorists, believed to be affiliated with Jaish-e-Mohammad, opened fire and lobbed grenades in an attempt to break the cordon, resulting in injuries to the soldiers.
As reported by Hindustan Times, the Army’s White Knight Corps commended the troops for their professionalism and resolve under challenging terrain and conditions. The operation involved the use of drones and sniffer dogs to track the militants, and additional forces were inducted to reinforce the cordon and prevent the terrorists from escaping.
As highlighted by Financial Express, the encounter is the third such incident involving security forces and terrorists in the Jammu region in 2026.
Previous encounters occurred in the Kahog and Najote forests of Kathua district earlier in January. The injured soldiers reportedly sustained splinter injuries from grenade blasts and are in stable condition after evacuation.
As noted in an article by The Indian Express, three Jaish-e-Mohammad terrorists are believed to be holed up in the Singhpura area of Chhatru. Security forces have intensified counter-terror operations in the region, especially during winter, when heavy snowfall restricts militant movement and escape routes. Nearly 35 Pakistani terrorists are suspected to be hiding in the forested areas of Doda and Kishtwar districts.
"Troops displayed exceptional professionalism and resolve while responding to hostile fire under challenging terrain and conditions. Operations remain underway with additional forces inducted to reinforce the cordon, supported by close coordination with civil administration and security agencies."
In the middle of the ongoing operation, officials confirmed that two terrorist groups, together comprising around seven members, are suspected to be operating in the region. One group is reportedly led by Saifullah Balochi and the other by Adil, both Pakistani nationals. The security forces have increased vigilance in response to recent cross-border drone sightings in the region.
Reinforcements were rushed to the area following reports of intermittent firing between the two sides until late evening. The operation remains active, with a massive search underway to track and neutralise the remaining terrorists in the dense forest area.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.