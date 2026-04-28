UK's King Charles Visits Trump in White House, Scheduled To Address US Congress

King Charles III and Queen Camilla arrived in the United States for a four-day state visit, marking the first such trip by a British monarch since 2007. The visit coincides with the 250th anniversary of American independence and comes at a time of heightened diplomatic tension between the United Kingdom and the United States, particularly over differing approaches to the ongoing conflict in Iran. The royal couple was welcomed at the White House by President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump, with security measures intensified following a recent assassination attempt on the US president.