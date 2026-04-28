UK's King Charles Visits Trump in White House, Scheduled To Address US Congress

King Charles III and Queen Camilla arrived in the United States for a four-day state visit, marking the first such trip by a British monarch since 2007. The visit coincides with the 250th anniversary of American independence and comes at a time of heightened diplomatic tension between the United Kingdom and the United States, particularly over differing approaches to the ongoing conflict in Iran. The royal couple was welcomed at the White House by President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump, with security measures intensified following a recent assassination attempt on the US president.
According to The Guardian, King Charles is scheduled to deliver a rare address to both houses of the US Congress, where he is expected to acknowledge recent strains in the UK-US relationship. His speech will highlight the enduring nature of the alliance, referencing shared democratic, legal, and social traditions, and will stress the importance of continued cooperation in trade, technology, and security.
As reported by Hindustan Times, the meeting between King Charles and President Trump was held off-camera, a decision influenced by concerns over potential diplomatic friction. British officials sought to avoid a public confrontation similar to previous high-profile meetings involving other world leaders. The king’s address to Congress is expected to reference his mother Queen Elizabeth II’s 1991 speech and address current global challenges, including the Iran conflict and NATO cooperation.
As highlighted by The Indian Express, the visit included symbolic gestures such as a tour of the White House beehives, reflecting both Charles and Camilla’s support for environmental causes. The trip is widely viewed as an effort to steady relations between the two countries, with President Trump expressing optimism that the king’s presence could help improve ties. The itinerary also features a state dinner, a visit to the September 11 memorial in New York, and events in Virginia focused on environmental issues.
As coverage revealed, the political context of the visit is complex, with President Trump having criticised UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer for not supporting US military action in Iran. Despite these tensions, Trump has publicly praised King Charles and emphasised the importance of the royal visit for transatlantic relations. The king’s speech to Congress is anticipated to subtly address differences while focusing on reconciliation and the long-term partnership between the nations.
King Charles’s speech is expected to advocate for “reconciliation and renewal” in the UK-US partnership, promoting shared values of tolerance, liberty, and equality as reporting indicated. The king will urge the defence of these beliefs, referencing support for NATO and the importance of mutual understanding among people of all faiths. The visit also included a garden party at the UK embassy in Washington, attended by figures from politics, science, and the military.
On arrival, the royal couple was greeted with ceremonial honours, including a military band and a guard of honour, before meeting the Trumps for tea and a tour of the White House gardens as details emerged. Queen Camilla participated in discussions with advocates against domestic abuse, highlighting the monarchy’s engagement with social issues during the visit.
Midway through the visit, photographs of President Trump with King Charles sparked renewed public attention on Trump’s health, with visible discoloration on his hands noted by observers as analysis showed. The White House attributed this to a pre-existing medical condition, and officials maintained that the president’s health was not impacting the official proceedings.
“Time and again our two countries have always found ways to come together,” King Charles is expected to state in his address to Congress, underscoring the resilience of the UK-US alliance.
The visit’s schedule included a ceremonial military welcome, a state dinner, and a planned address to Congress, with the king becoming only the second British monarch to do so since Queen Elizabeth II. The trip also involved a visit to New York’s 9/11 memorial and a stop in Virginia for environmental events as further coverage revealed. The visit was carefully choreographed, with limited media access and heightened security following the recent security incident involving President Trump.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.