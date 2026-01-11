Expelled Kerala MLA Rahul Mamkootathil Arrested for Alleged Sexual Assault

Rahul Mamkootathil, expelled Congress MLA from Palakkad, was arrested in the early hours of 11 January 2026 in connection with a third alleged sexual assault case. The arrest followed a complaint by a woman from Pathanamthitta district, who is currently residing abroad. The Kerala Legislative Assembly is now seeking legal opinion on disqualifying Mamkootathil ahead of the upcoming Budget Session scheduled for 20 January 2026. The Special Investigation Team is handling the probe into all three cases registered against him.
According to Hindustan Times, Mamkootathil was taken into custody from a hotel in Palakkad around 1 am and subsequently shifted to a police camp in Pathanamthitta. The complainant, who gave her statement via video conference, alleged that Mamkootathil raped her after promising marriage, later forced her to undergo an abortion, and took money from her on several occasions. The Special Investigation Team, already probing two similar cases, is now investigating the latest complaint as well.
As reported by The Hindu, the Speaker’s office is seeking legal advice on whether the Assembly can disqualify Mamkootathil under the Anti-Defection Law. The Privileges Committee will examine the matter, and a preliminary legal opinion suggests that expulsion or voluntary withdrawal from party membership are grounds for disqualification. The Speaker stated, “The law does not envisage any special privileges or protections for legislators. The law makes no distinction between an MLA and an ordinary citizen.”
Coverage revealed that Mamkootathil, previously the Kerala state president of Youth Congress, was expelled from the party following the allegations. In the first two cases, courts had granted him interim protection from arrest. The third case, based on a complaint received in early January, led to his arrest from a hotel room, with police citing the availability of multiple pieces of evidence, including communication records and medical documents.
The investigation indicated that the latest complaint was treated as more substantial due to the evidence collected. The complainant, an NRI professional, contacted the Crime Branch and later appeared online before the SIT to record her statement. Police sources stated that the pattern in the third case was similar to the previous two, involving allegations of rape under the pretext of a promise of marriage and forced abortion.
In the operation that led to his arrest, police surprised Mamkootathil at his hotel room around midnight. Despite initial resistance and a request for his lawyer’s presence, he was taken into custody and transported to Pathanamthitta for questioning. The police sealed his hotel room and planned to examine his electronic devices for further evidence.
Details from the months-long investigation showed that the Crime Branch had been working discreetly, collecting digital transaction records, medical reports, and statements from those privy to the alleged relationship. The third complaint, received by the Chief Minister’s office and processed confidentially, allowed investigators to proceed despite Mamkootathil’s interim protection in earlier cases.
Further reporting indicated that the Congress party expelled Mamkootathil after the complaints surfaced, and party leaders have stated that he is no longer associated with them. The Assembly is expected to debate a resolution regarding his expulsion, and the Privileges Committee will continue its investigation into the allegations and possible disciplinary actions.
