Kerala CEO Suspends Official Over BJP Seal On Election Letter

A letter from the Election Commission of India, distributed by the Kerala Chief Electoral Officer’s office, was found to bear the seal of the Bharatiya Janata Party’s Kerala unit. The incident, which occurred ahead of the 2026 Kerala Assembly elections, led to the immediate suspension of an Assistant Section Officer and prompted clarifications from the Election Commission. The letter in question was related to guidelines on the publication of criminal antecedents of candidates.
According to The News Minute, the CEO’s office stated that the error was identified quickly and corrective action was taken. The office clarified that the BJP Kerala unit had submitted a photocopy of a 2019 directive with its seal, which was inadvertently redistributed to other political parties as part of a clarification process.
As reported by Hindustan Times, the Election Commission described the incident as a “clerical error” and confirmed that the erroneous document was withdrawn immediately. The Deputy Chief Electoral Officer issued a formal withdrawal notice to all political parties, District Election Officers, and Returning Officers on 21 March 2026.
As highlighted by Scroll, the Assistant Section Officer responsible for handling the file was suspended pending an inquiry. The CEO’s office reiterated that the guidelines referenced in the letter had been updated since 2019 and that the incident did not compromise the integrity of the electoral process.
“The Office of the Chief Electoral Officer acknowledged the lapse as soon as it was detected. Consequently, on March 21, the Deputy Chief Electoral Officer issued a formal letter withdrawing the erroneous document,” the CEO’s office stated.
As noted in an article by The Indian Express, the incident drew sharp criticism from opposition parties. The Communist Party of India (Marxist) questioned the separation between the Election Commission and the BJP, while the Congress asked how the poll body accessed the BJP’s seal. Both parties demanded accountability and transparency regarding the error.
Political reactions intensified after further scrutiny revealed that the BJP’s Kerala unit had requested clarification on the 2019 guidelines, leading to the circulation of the document with the party’s seal. The CEO, Rathan U. Kelkar, reiterated that robust systems are in place to ensure free and fair elections and urged the public and media not to spread misleading interpretations.
Opposition leaders continued to express concern as the controversy unfolded, with the CPI(M) and Congress both raising questions about the impartiality of the electoral process. The CEO’s office maintained that the error was administrative and not indicative of any external influence.
“The public and media are requested to refrain from spreading misleading messages based on this clerical error. The Election Commission maintains a rigorous and foolproof system to ensure that the electoral process remains free from any external interference or influence,” the CEO’s office stated.
Election-related activities in Kerala continued as scheduled with scrutiny of nomination papers in Kozhikode set for 24 March 2026. The Assembly elections are scheduled for 9 April 2026, with major political fronts intensifying their campaigns amid ongoing scrutiny of electoral procedures.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.