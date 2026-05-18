VD Satheesan Sworn in as Kerala CM: Who Are the 20 Ministers in His Cabinet?

Kerala’s new United Democratic Front (UDF) government, led by Chief Minister VD Satheesan, is set to be sworn in on 18 May in Thiruvananthapuram.

The Cabinet will comprise 20 members, including 11 from the Congress, 5 from the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), and representatives from other coalition partners.

The UDF secured 102 out of 140 seats in the recent Assembly elections, marking a return to power after a decade.