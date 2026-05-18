VD Satheesan Sworn in as Kerala CM: Who Are the 20 Ministers in His Cabinet?

Kerala’s new United Democratic Front (UDF) government, led by Chief Minister VD Satheesan, is set to be sworn in on 18 May in Thiruvananthapuram.
The Cabinet will comprise 20 members, including 11 from the Congress, 5 from the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), and representatives from other coalition partners.
The UDF secured 102 out of 140 seats in the recent Assembly elections, marking a return to power after a decade.
According to Hindustan Times, the Congress contingent in the Cabinet includes Ramesh Chennithala, Sunny Joseph, K Muraleedharan, AP Anil Kumar, PC Vishnunadh, T Siddique, Bindu Krishna, KA Thulasi, Roji M John, M Liju, and OJ Janeesh. The IUML’s five ministers are PK Kunhalikutty, PK Basheer, KM Shaji, N Shamsudeen, and VE Abdul Gafoor.
Other coalition partners represented are Mons Joseph (Kerala Congress - Joseph), Shibu Baby John (Revolutionary Socialist Party), Anoop Jacob (Kerala Congress - Jacob), and CP John (Communist Marxist Party).
As reported by Deccan Herald, the majority of the Cabinet, including the Chief Minister, are first-time ministers. The Cabinet features two women—Bindu Krishna and KA Thulasi—and two members from the Scheduled Caste communities.
The IUML has arranged for VE Abdul Gafoor to serve as minister for the first two-and-a-half years, after which Parakkal Abdulla will take over, ensuring regional representation for Kozhikode district.
Portfolio allocation is in its final stages as clarified by Satheesan, with details to be submitted to the Governor after the swearing-in and published via the government gazette.
The Cabinet formation process was completed within 24 hours, which Satheesan described as the fastest in Kerala’s history. He emphasised that social and regional balance was a key consideration, resulting in some eligible Congress MLAs not being included.
“We are very much delighted to say that we have completed the process within 24 hours. It is the fastest in the history of Kerala. This is because after the election, team UDF has remained team UDF,” Satheesan stated.
Extensive arrangements have been made for the swearing-in ceremony at Central Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram, scheduled for 10 am, as highlighted by sources.
The event was attended by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi, and several chief ministers from other states. Former Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, BJP state president Rajeev Chandrasekhar, and CPI state secretary Binoy Viswam were also present.
Senior Congress leader Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan will serve as Speaker of the Kerala Legislative Assembly, while Shanimol Usman will be Deputy Speaker, as coverage revealed. Apu John Joseph, son of Kerala Congress chairman PJ Joseph, will be the Chief Whip.
The Cabinet’s composition reflects efforts to ensure representation across communities, including Nair, Ezhava, Scheduled Caste, and Christian groups.
Ernakulam district has notable representation, with Chief Minister Satheesan, Roji M John, Anoop Jacob, and VE Abdul Gafoor all hailing from the region as analysis showed.
Among these, only Anoop Jacob has previous ministerial experience, while the others are first-time ministers. The portfolios for these ministers are expected to include finance, law, ports, and general administration for Satheesan.
“The Cabinet picks indicate that the Congress has largely taken efforts to ensure social, religious, and regional balance,” a party leader was quoted as saying.
The UDF Cabinet’s formation marks the first time in 60 years that a complete Cabinet will be sworn in together in Kerala, as details emerged.
The government’s initial focus is expected to include popular measures such as free bus rides for women and increased honorarium for ASHA workers, with the first Cabinet meeting scheduled for Wednesday.
“The state is waiting in hope for a new regime that can bring meaningful change and work for the public, rather than indulge in unnecessary controversies,” said a senior UDF leader.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.