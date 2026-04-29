UK PM Keir Starmer Survives Key Vote, Escapes Ethics Inquiry Over Mandelson Row

Keir Starmer, Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, survived a critical parliamentary vote on 28 April 2026, as Members of Parliament rejected a motion calling for an ethics inquiry into his conduct regarding the appointment of Peter Mandelson as ambassador to the United States. The vote, which saw 335 MPs oppose and 223 support the investigation, comes as Starmer faces increasing scrutiny from within his own party and the broader public, with local and parliamentary elections approaching.