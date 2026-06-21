UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer Expected To Announce Resignation on Monday

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer is expected to resign on Monday, 22 June, following mounting pressure from within the Labour Party.
Senior Labour figures anticipate that Starmer will set out a timetable for his departure after discussions with cabinet ministers, advisers, donors, and trade union leaders. The decision comes after a period of declining popularity and internal party challenges.
According to Hindustan Times, Starmer reached the conclusion that his position as Prime Minister was no longer tenable after extensive consultations. The report indicates that Starmer was in discussions with his wife at the Chequers country residence before making a final decision, with a clear statement on his future expected as early as Monday.
As reported by Financial Express, pressure on Starmer intensified after Andy Burnham, a prominent Labour figure, won a seat in Parliament, positioning himself as a potential challenger for the party leadership. The report notes that more than 100 Labour lawmakers have publicly called for Starmer to resign or to set a clear timetable for his exit.
Coverage revealed that Starmer had previously stated, “I will fight any challenge,” urging Labour members to avoid internal divisions and infighting. However, the growing discontent among party members and the public has made his leadership increasingly difficult to sustain.
“I will fight any challenge,” Starmer said, emphasising his commitment to party unity before recent developments.
Analysis showed that Andy Burnham is widely seen as the frontrunner to succeed Starmer if he steps down. Burnham’s recent electoral victory and his influence within the party have strengthened his position, though he has not officially declared a leadership bid. Other Labour figures, including former health minister Wes Streeting, have also expressed willingness to contest the leadership if the opportunity arises.
Reporting indicated that Starmer’s popularity has declined since leading Labour to a landslide victory in 2024. A series of scandals, policy reversals, and unmet promises have eroded public confidence, leading to frustration among voters who had hoped for improved living standards under his government.
At the end of the week, The Guardian highlighted that Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese publicly expressed support for Keir Starmer as British Labour MPs prepared for a potential leadership challenge. Albanese’s statement came amid speculation and uncertainty regarding Starmer’s future as Prime Minister.
Further details emerged that Starmer’s decision to consider resignation followed conversations with key stakeholders, including cabinet ministers and trade union leaders. The timeline for his departure is expected to be clarified in an official statement, with Labour Party members and the public awaiting confirmation of the next steps.
Developments over the weekend have positioned the Labour Party for a possible leadership contest, with several senior figures preparing for potential bids. The outcome of Starmer’s decision will determine the direction of the party and the selection of the next Prime Minister, marking a significant moment in recent UK political history as events unfold.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.