Nitish Aide for 5 Decades, KC Tyagi Resigns From JDU, Plans Next Political Move

Coverage revealed that Tyagi’s departure comes after he was removed as JD(U) national spokesperson in September 2024 and had since played a limited role in the party. The party had previously distanced itself from several of his statements, including his demand for a Bharat Ratna for Nitish Kumar. Tyagi indicated that he is considering active political engagement in Uttar Pradesh under a new party banner, though he has not yet disclosed which party he may join.