Nitish Aide for 5 Decades, KC Tyagi Resigns From JDU, Plans Next Political Move

KC Tyagi, senior leader and former Rajya Sabha MP, has resigned from the Janata Dal (United) after more than two decades of association. Tyagi confirmed that he did not renew his party membership during the latest campaign, formally ending his ties with JD(U). He stated that he will soon decide his future political direction, with a meeting of like-minded individuals scheduled for 22 March 2026 in New Delhi.
According to Amar Ujala, Tyagi clarified that his decision was final and that he had not participated in the party’s membership renewal process. He emphasised that his respect for Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar remains unchanged, despite their political separation, and reiterated his commitment to the ideologies of leaders such as Chaudhary Charan Singh, Dr Ram Manohar Lohia, and Karpoori Thakur.
As reported by Scroll, Tyagi explained that his association with JD(U) began at its inception in 2003, following the merger of the Samata Party and Janata Dal. He served in several key roles, including chief general secretary, chief spokesperson, and political advisor. Tyagi also stated, “My commitment to the broader ideological points concerning the interests of the downtrodden, peasants and agriculturalists, including the deprived sections of society, remains as firm as ever.”
Coverage revealed that Tyagi’s departure comes after he was removed as JD(U) national spokesperson in September 2024 and had since played a limited role in the party. The party had previously distanced itself from several of his statements, including his demand for a Bharat Ratna for Nitish Kumar. Tyagi indicated that he is considering active political engagement in Uttar Pradesh under a new party banner, though he has not yet disclosed which party he may join.
Tyagi’s resignation has generated significant discussion in Bihar and national political circles as details emerged. He has announced that a meeting will be held on 22 March 2026 at Mavalankar Hall, Rafi Marg, New Delhi, to deliberate on the current political situation and determine the next steps. Tyagi affirmed that his priority remains working for the interests of the poor, farmers, and marginalised communities.
“Our relation with Nitish ji is forever. It is just that I am searching for new political ground in Uttar Pradesh under the banner of another political party,” Tyagi stated.
Reporting indicated that Tyagi’s exit follows Nitish Kumar’s recent election to the Rajya Sabha and ongoing shifts within JD(U)’s leadership. Tyagi’s statement underlined that while political decisions may change, personal relationships and ideological commitments endure.
Further analysis showed that Tyagi’s influence within JD(U) had diminished over the past year, with the party leadership taking exception to his independent positions on several national issues. Despite this, Tyagi reiterated his intention to remain active in public life and continue advocating for social justice and agrarian interests.
“Political decisions are separate, but personal relationships remain,” Tyagi said, reflecting on his long association with Nitish Kumar.
Tyagi’s future course of action is expected to be finalised after consultations with his supporters and colleagues at the upcoming meeting. He has not indicated any immediate ideological shift, maintaining that he will continue to draw inspiration from socialist leaders and prioritise the welfare of disadvantaged groups.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.