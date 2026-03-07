Karnataka Plans 'Rohith Vemula Act' To Curb Caste Discrimination in Universities

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah announced the introduction of the Rohith Vemula Act in the 2026-27 state budget, aiming to prevent caste-based discrimination and atrocities against students in higher educational institutions. The proposed legislation is expected to be tabled in the upcoming legislative session, making Karnataka the first Congress-led state to implement such a law. The Act will apply to all government, private, and deemed universities across the state.
As reported by Deccan Herald, the Rohith Vemula Bill had previously been discussed in cabinet meetings but was not introduced in earlier sessions. The renewed commitment follows a letter from Rahul Gandhi to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in 2025, urging swift enactment of the law to address caste-based issues in educational settings.
Student union elections are also set to return to Karnataka’s universities, with the Chief Minister stating that these elections will foster leadership, responsibility, and democratic values among students as coverage revealed. A committee of legislators, including ministers for medical and higher education, has been formed to provide recommendations on the conduct of these elections.
Youth and student organisations have responded to the announcement, welcoming the proposed Rohith Vemula Act as a positive step towards addressing caste-based discrimination in educational institutions. However, statements from youth groups also highlighted concerns about the overall allocation for education and employment in the state budget, calling for increased resources and comprehensive reforms.
"DYFI welcomed the government’s announcement of introducing a 'Rohith Vemula Act' to prevent caste-based discrimination in educational institutions and the proposal to conduct student union elections in colleges and universities," the report noted.
In addition to legislative measures, the state government has faced scrutiny over the allocation and utilisation of funds meant for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes. Analysis showed that a significant portion of SC/ST funds has been directed towards guarantee schemes, sparking debate among political parties and community organisations regarding the prioritisation of resources.
While the Rohith Vemula Act is positioned as a targeted intervention to address discrimination, broader concerns remain about the adequacy of support for marginalised communities in Karnataka’s education sector. The proposed Act is expected to set a precedent for other states, with its implementation closely watched by student bodies and advocacy groups as details emerged.
Stakeholders have called for transparent mechanisms to ensure the effective enforcement of the Act and for the government to address related issues such as filling vacant teaching posts and improving infrastructure in public educational institutions according to recent feedback.
