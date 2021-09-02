Cop Arrested for Forcing a Dalit Youth To Drink Urine in Karnataka

The Criminal Investigating Department (CID) sleuths, probing the case of a Dalit youth allegedly forced to drink urine while in custody, have arrested the prime accused, police sources said on Thursday, 2 September.



Arjun, a former sub-inspector (SI) at the Gonibeedu police station in Chikkamagalur district, was arrested by the team headed by Superintendent of Police (SP) Ravi D Channannavar on Wednesday night in Bengaluru, sources said.

The police in Gonibeedu had picked up Punith KL on 10 May in connection with an elopement case, which was being probed by SI Arjun. Arjun allegedly tortured Punith and asked another youth to urinate on his face. It has also been charged that Punith was asked to lick the urine on the floor.