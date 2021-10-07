Karnataka: IT Raids at 50 Locations Including at Residence of Yediyurappa Aide

The IT sleuths have recovered four bags full of documents from the residence of Umesh, located in Bhashyam circle in Bengaluru. He was said to be dealing with transfers and movement of files under Yediyurappa. Sleuths have also raided 6 locations belonging to Umesh's close relatives.

According to sources, Umesh was a BMTC driver and came in contact with Yediyurappa when he was the opposition leader decades ago. Umesh has also worked as the personal secretary of Yediyurappa for some time and amassed properties in Bengaluru, the sources said.

The IT officers also raided the residences of chartered accountant Amala in Hegde Nagar and R Lakshmikanth, a resident of Chamundeshwari Layout. Raids have also been conducted at the office of Rahul Enterprises in Sahakarnagar.

A team of IT officers conducted the raid on contractor DR Uppar's residence in Bagalkot city in north Karnataka. According to sources, Uppar managed to have good relations with all political parties and got lucrative contracts.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said that he does not know anything about IT raids, and maintained that he will react after obtaining information about them.