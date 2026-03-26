Karnataka High Court Declines To Issue Notice On DIGIPUB Plea Over SAHYOG Portal

In the underlying single judge decision from September 2025, the court had dismissed the argument that information blocking orders could only be issued under Section 69A of the IT Act. Instead, the judgment held that Section 79(3)(b), read with Rule 3(1)(d) of the IT Rules 2021, permits authorities to require intermediaries to remove unlawful content. If intermediaries do not comply, they risk losing the 'safe harbour' protection provided by Section 79 of the IT Act. The single judge also upheld the constitutional validity of Rule 3(1)(d) of the IT Rules 2021.