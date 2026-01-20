Karnataka DGP Ramachandra Rao Suspended Over Viral Video Controversy

Senior Indian Police Service officer K Ramachandra Rao, Director General of Police (Civil Rights Enforcement) in Karnataka, was suspended by the state government on 20 January 2026.
The action followed the circulation of a video on social media allegedly showing him in a compromising position with a woman inside his office.
The government cited violation of conduct rules and initiated a formal inquiry. Rao has denied the allegations, claiming the video is fabricated.
According to Hindustan Times, the suspension was ordered after the video’s rapid spread triggered significant public and political reaction. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah stated that the matter would be investigated thoroughly and emphasised that no one, regardless of seniority, is above the law. Rao, who is also the father of actor Ranya Rao, maintained that the video was not genuine and described the allegations as baseless.
As reported by The Indian Express, the official suspension order described Rao’s conduct as “obscene” and “unbecoming of a government servant,” causing embarrassment to the government. The order referenced Rule 3 of the All India Services (Conduct) Rules, 1968, and specified that Rao would receive a subsistence allowance during his suspension and could not leave headquarters without written permission.
As highlighted by The Hindu, the video, along with two audio recordings, surfaced on 19 January 2026. The government’s order was issued later that day, citing prima facie evidence of misconduct. The video purportedly shows Rao in uniform engaging in inappropriate behaviour during working hours, allegedly filmed in his office. Police sources indicated the footage may have originated in 2017, when Rao was Inspector General of Police of the Northern Range.
Coverage revealed that Rao has consistently denied the authenticity of the video, asserting it was created using artificial intelligence and was part of a conspiracy to damage his reputation. He stated, “This is a systematic conspiracy to tarnish my image and destroy my professional reputation. I have also seen the video today. It is completely manipulated and created using AI technology.”
Officials noted following reports that Rao met with Home Minister G Parameshwara to explain his position. Rao claimed the video was fabricated from an old clip recorded eight years ago in Belagavi and reiterated his lack of knowledge about its origin. The incident has caused embarrassment within the home department and among senior police officials.
In the middle of the controversy, reporting indicated that the video appeared to be a compilation of multiple clips, and the authenticity and context have not been independently verified. The government’s suspension order was explicit in its rationale, stating that Rao’s actions were “unbecoming of a Government Servant and also causing embarrassment to the Government.”
“No one is above the law, notwithstanding how senior the police officer is,” Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said, affirming that disciplinary action would be taken if misconduct was established.
Rao had previously faced scrutiny in 2025 when his stepdaughter, actor Ranya Rao, was arrested in a gold smuggling case. Further details showed that he was sent on compulsory leave at that time, with allegations that he allowed his stepdaughter to bypass security checks at the airport. He was reinstated in August 2025 as DGP of the Directorate of Civil Rights Enforcement after the leave order was revoked.
Political reactions have been strong, with opposition parties demanding immediate suspension and a thorough investigation. Analysis showed that the controversy has intensified scrutiny of the state government’s handling of senior officials and law enforcement accountability.
“I am shocked. It is all fabricated, lie. The video is all false. I have no idea about it,” Rao stated, maintaining his innocence and calling for an investigation into the source of the video.
