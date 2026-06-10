Karnataka Congress Seeks 2002 Electoral Rolls Before SIR Process

Days before the commencement of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Karnataka, the state unit of the Indian National Congress formally requested the Election Commission of India to provide printed copies of the 2002 electoral rolls. The request was made to the Chief Electoral Officer on 8 June 2026 by Ramesh Babu, Member of Legislative Council and Chairman of the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) Media and Communication Department. The Congress sought these documents to facilitate comparative verification and ensure effective participation in the SIR process.
According to The Indian Express, the Congress's letter requested three specific sets of documents: the 2002 electoral rolls for all Assembly constituencies, the latest Assembly-wise electoral rolls as of 2025 (including all supplements, additions, deletions, and corrections), and all instructions, guidelines, and notifications issued regarding the SIR process. The party emphasised that these records are necessary for reference, comparative verification of voter details, and to identify omissions, duplications, and other discrepancies.
The KPCC argued that access to historical and current electoral rolls would enable recognised political parties to play a constructive role in ensuring the accuracy of voter registration. The party further requested that the records be supplied free of cost, citing the larger public interest and the need for free and fair elections as coverage revealed.
Reports of mass voter deletions during SIR exercises in other states have heightened concerns within the Karnataka Congress. The party has taken proactive measures, including the formation of SIR monitoring committees at both state and district levels, to oversee the revision process and safeguard against potential discrepancies following reports.
"As electoral rolls are public documents and recognised political parties play an important role in ensuring the accuracy of voter registration, we request that the above records be supplied free of cost to the KPCC in the larger public interest and in the interest of free and fair elections," Ramesh Babu stated in the letter.
In late May, the Karnataka Congress announced the appointment of observers for SIR monitoring committees after two days of internal deliberations. These steps were taken in anticipation of the SIR and the upcoming elections for five corporations under the Greater Bengaluru Authority, reflecting the party's intent to closely monitor the revision process as analysis showed.
Concerns about the integrity of the SIR process have been echoed in other regions as well. In Mumbai, for example, teachers assigned to SIR duties faced legal action for absenteeism, highlighting the importance of strict adherence to election-related responsibilities as reporting indicated.
"Many of us had genuine problems. I was not in town and missed the duty hours," said one of the teachers booked for skipping SIR duty in Mumbai.
The Congress's request for the 2002 electoral rolls is part of a broader strategy to ensure transparency and accuracy in the voter lists ahead of the SIR. The party maintains that such measures are essential to prevent errors and uphold the democratic process as details emerged.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.