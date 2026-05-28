Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah Set To Resign, D.K. Shivakumar Appointed

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has decided to step down from his position following a series of meetings with Congress leaders and his deputy, D.K. Shivakumar. The announcement is expected after a breakfast meeting at his official residence, with party lawmakers indicating that the resignation will likely occur on 28 May 2026. The Congress high command has been involved in discussions regarding the succession plan and cabinet composition.
According to Hindustan Times, Siddaramaiah is scheduled to meet Governor Thawarchand Gehlot in the afternoon to formally submit his resignation. Congress MLAs Ashok K Pattan and R.V. Deshpande confirmed that Siddaramaiah had communicated his decision to step down, despite efforts by colleagues to persuade him to continue. The party leadership is expected to decide on the next chief minister, with D.K. Shivakumar considered a leading contender.
As highlighted by Deccan Herald, Siddaramaiah, aged 78, is the longest-serving chief minister of Karnataka and has held the position twice. His political career spans over four decades, during which he has been recognised for his administrative acumen and mass appeal. Siddaramaiah’s decision to resign marks the end of an era for the Congress in southern India, as he is regarded as the party’s tallest mass leader in the region.
Party sources indicated that several transition formulas are under consideration, including the appointment of multiple deputy chief ministers to maintain internal balance. The Congress high command, led by Mallikarjun Kharge, has reportedly advised Siddaramaiah to step aside, with discussions also involving potential cabinet roles for his allies and family members. “We said the decision was a surprise to us, but he said, ‘No, I have decided to resign.’ The MLAs who were there wanted him to continue, but he said he had given his word to the high command and would respect it,” R.V. Deshpande stated.
As noted in an article by The Hindu, Siddaramaiah’s second term as chief minister, from May 2023 to May 2026, was marked by a prolonged power struggle with D.K. Shivakumar. The Congress high command intervened multiple times to manage internal discord and ensure stability. Siddaramaiah is one of only three Karnataka chief ministers to complete a full five-year term and return for a second, though non-consecutive, tenure.
Leadership negotiations have included proposals for four deputy chief minister posts to accommodate various factions within the party. The Congress is also preparing for upcoming Rajya Sabha elections, with the possibility of Siddaramaiah being offered a seat in the upper house as part of the transition arrangement. Party leaders emphasised the importance of ensuring representation for all major communities in the new cabinet.
Internal party discussions have focused on maintaining unity and avoiding alienation of any group as the leadership change proceeds. D.K. Shivakumar, who has long been seen as a contender for the chief minister’s post, has remained publicly restrained during the transition. Other leaders, including MB Patil, Eshwar Khandre, G Parameswara, Tanveer Sait, HC Mahadevappa, and Priyank Kharge, are being considered for cabinet positions.
“Whatever decision the party will take in days to come I shall inform you...The only decision Mallikarjun Kharge ji and Rahul Gandhi ji will take will only be in favour of Karnataka, not in favour of individuals,” said Congress general secretary Randeep Surjewala.
Coverage revealed that Siddaramaiah’s legacy includes presenting 17 state budgets and building a coalition of backward classes, Dalits, and minorities. His departure is expected to trigger further changes in the Karnataka Congress, including the appointment of a new state unit chief to replace Shivakumar, who currently holds dual responsibilities.
Analysis showed that the transition is being closely managed by the Congress leadership to ensure a smooth handover and continued governance. The party aims to finalise the new cabinet and leadership structure in the coming days, with swearing-in likely over the weekend.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.