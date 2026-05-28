'Did What High Command Asked Me To': Siddaramaiah Resigns As Karnataka CM

Following days of negotiations with the top Congress leadership, Siddaramaiah resigned as Karnataka Chief Minister on Tuesday, 28 May, clearing the way for his deputy DK Shivakumar to take up the top post.

"I have submitted my resignation to the Governor's Office. The Governor is not here; he is returning tonight. So, I submitted the resignation to his office,” Siddaramaiah said while speaking to the press in Bengaluru, adding that he did what the Congress high command asked him to.

The move follows days of speculation and high-level meetings involving Congress central leadership, with party sources indicating that Siddaramaiah has agreed to step down to facilitate a leadership transition in the state.