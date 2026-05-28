'Did What High Command Asked Me To': Siddaramaiah Resigns As Karnataka CM

Following days of negotiations with the top Congress leadership, Siddaramaiah resigned as Karnataka Chief Minister on Tuesday, 28 May, clearing the way for his deputy DK Shivakumar to take up the top post.
"I have submitted my resignation to the Governor's Office. The Governor is not here; he is returning tonight. So, I submitted the resignation to his office,” Siddaramaiah said while speaking to the press in Bengaluru, adding that he did what the Congress high command asked him to.
The move follows days of speculation and high-level meetings involving Congress central leadership, with party sources indicating that Siddaramaiah has agreed to step down to facilitate a leadership transition in the state.
According to The Hindu, Siddaramaiah hosted a breakfast for his cabinet on 28 May 2026, where he is said to have clarified his future course of action. Shivakumar, considered the frontrunner to succeed him, attended the meeting along with other senior ministers. The Congress high command has reportedly offered Siddaramaiah a Rajya Sabha seat as part of the transition plan.
As highlighted by Hindustan Times, Congress MLAs Ashok K Pattan and R.V. Deshpande have publicly stated that Siddaramaiah had decided to resign, with Pattan indicating the resignation could occur after 3 pm on 28 May 2026. The Congress high command is expected to decide on the next chief minister, with Shivakumar seen as the most likely candidate.
Coverage revealed that the Congress leadership is considering multiple options for the new cabinet, including appointing several deputy chief ministers to balance internal party factions. Senior leaders have confirmed that Siddaramaiah informed colleagues of his decision, stating, “I have decided to resign,” and that he would respect the high command’s directive.
“We said the decision was a surprise to us, but he said, ‘No, I have decided to resign.’ The MLAs who were there wanted him to continue, but he said he had given his word to the high command and would respect it,” R.V. Deshpande was quoted as saying.
Statements from party members indicate that some Congress leaders, such as independent MLC Lakhan Jarkiholi, have expressed concern that replacing Siddaramaiah could weaken the party’s support among key voter groups. However, other MLAs have voiced support for the high command’s decision and the potential elevation of Satish Jarkiholi to a party leadership role.
Midway through the week, analysis showed that the Congress high command’s official stance was to downplay leadership change, focusing public statements on upcoming Rajya Sabha and Legislative Council elections. Nonetheless, sources confirmed that the leadership transition was a central topic in meetings between Siddaramaiah, Shivakumar, and national leaders including Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi.
In the days leading up to the expected resignation, reporting indicated that Rahul Gandhi and other senior Congress figures pressed Siddaramaiah to honour a power-sharing understanding made in 2023, under which he would serve as chief minister for the first half of the term before making way for Shivakumar.
“From the very beginning, I have been saying that I would resign whenever Rahul asked me to. Now that Rahul has asked me to step down, I will quit immediately,” Siddaramaiah reportedly told his ministerial colleagues.
Late developments on 27 May 2026, as details emerged, included confirmation that the Congress legislative party meeting had not yet been called, and that the final decision on cabinet composition and party leadership would be made after further consultations in Bengaluru. Party leaders emphasised that any decision would prioritise the interests of Karnataka and ensure representation for all major communities.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.