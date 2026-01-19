Karachi Mall Fire: 11 Dead, 60 Missing as Rescue Efforts Continue

A major fire broke out at the Gul Plaza shopping mall in Karachi’s historic downtown on the night of 17 January 2026. The blaze quickly spread from the ground floor to upper levels, causing parts of the building to collapse. At least 11 people have been confirmed dead, with over 60 still missing as of 19 January. Rescue operations are ongoing, with emergency services and the Pakistan Army deployed to search for survivors and control the fire.
According to Hindustan Times, the death toll rose to 10 after four more bodies were recovered late on Sunday night. Rescue teams have used thermal cameras and heavy machinery to access deeper sections of the building, but have only managed to reach about 5% to 10% of the structure so far. Authorities have traced the locations of more than 20 missing individuals inside the building, and the Sindh Chief Minister has assured compensation for those affected.
As reported by The Hindu, the official death toll reached 11 on 19 January, a day after the fire tore through the complex. Karachi Mayor Murtaza Wahab stated that more than 60 people remained unaccounted for. The fire reduced significant portions of the Gul Plaza to rubble, and hundreds of people, including shop owners, gathered at the site as rescue efforts continued.
Local emergency services confirmed that six people, including a firefighter, were among the dead, and more than 20 were injured. The collapse of parts of the 1,200-store shopping centre has hampered rescue operations, and there are ongoing concerns that more people may be trapped inside. Families of the missing have registered their details with city administrators, who have set up a dedicated desk at the site.
Firefighters reported that the lack of ventilation and the presence of flammable materials such as plastic foam, cloth, and carpets contributed to the rapid spread of the fire during their response. The fire began on Saturday night, with rescue services receiving the first call at 10:38 p.m. The building’s layout and stored goods made the blaze difficult to control, and by Sunday evening, the structure was severely damaged, with debris scattered on the street.
"When we arrived, the fire from the ground floor had spread to the upper floors, and almost the entire building was already engulfed in flames," said Rescue 1122 spokesperson Hassanul Haseeb Khan.
At the start of the rescue, at least six people were confirmed dead and 38 missing, with part of the building having collapsed as initial reports indicated. The President of the Gul Plaza Traders Association estimated that up to 100 people could still be inside, and traders themselves had rescued between 200 and 250 people before emergency services arrived.
Coverage revealed that the fire caused cracks in the mall’s walls, and the building’s complex layout, including a basement and mezzanine floor, complicated rescue efforts. The Sindh Chief Minister ordered an immediate inquiry into the incident, and both the President and Prime Minister of Pakistan expressed condolences and directed authorities to provide assistance to victims.
Authorities have not yet determined the cause of the fire, but initial statements suggested a possible electrical short circuit as investigations began. The lack of fire prevention and firefighting systems in the building was noted as a contributing factor to the scale of the disaster.
"Once the cooling starts, we will start further rescue operations, but the layout of the building is very complex as it houses a basement and mezzanine floor with hundreds of shops and stores," said Rescue 1122's Khan.
By Sunday, the fire was still not fully extinguished, and rescue teams had not been able to reach all floors as details emerged. The building, constructed in the early 1980s, was a major commercial hub with hundreds of shops selling a variety of goods. The incident has prompted calls for a comprehensive review of safety arrangements in commercial buildings across Karachi.
