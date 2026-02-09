Tobacco Baron's Intoxicated Son Crashes Lamborghini in Kanpur, Six Injured

A Lamborghini allegedly driven by the son of a prominent tobacco businessman struck pedestrians and two-wheelers on VIP Road in Kanpur’s Gwaltoli area on 8 February 2026.

The incident occurred around 3:15 pm near Rev-3 Mall, resulting in injuries to at least six individuals. The luxury vehicle reportedly lost control, causing panic and significant damage at the scene. Police responded promptly, rescuing the driver and transporting the injured to a private hospital.