Jyot Singh Becomes First Sikh American To Win Georgia Assembly

Singh’s personal background played a significant role in his campaign narrative. The son of Sikh immigrants from India, he grew up in Norcross in a working-class family, often living in basement apartments and townhouses. He began working at age 15 to help support his family, experiences that shaped his policy priorities. Reporting indicated that Singh attended the Gwinnett School of Mathematics, Science and Technology before earning a full scholarship to Yale University, where he graduated in 2021 with a degree in global affairs.