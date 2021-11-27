Judges Facing Sponsored, Malicious Physical, Social Media Attacks: CJI Ramana

"We must also acknowledge the enormous public good achieved through such progressive expansion of constitutional jurisprudence. But the same judiciary which offers solutions based on a mere postcard, paradoxically, struggles for years to take regular litigations to their logical conclusion due to various complex reasons," he added.

The CJI also said that it is "very heartening to note that the number of vacancies in the apex Court is reduced to just one".



"Now, there are four women Judges in the Supreme Court for the first time. I hope to see this number grow further," he said.