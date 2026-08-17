Soren Govt Accepts Demands to Cancel JSSC-CGL, All Exams Conducted By TDPL

Coverage revealed that despite government invitations for dialogue, talks between the protest leaders and a ministerial panel had not commenced as of the 24th day of agitation. Protesters, including those on hunger strike, reiterated demands for a CBI probe and the cancellation of all suspect recruitment exams. Some successful candidates, however, appealed against the cancellation, while the government indicated willingness to cancel the 14th JPSC exam and seek an Enforcement Directorate investigation into financial irregularities.