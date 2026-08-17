Soren Govt Accepts Demands to Cancel JSSC-CGL, All Exams Conducted By TDPL

The Jharkhand government has cancelled the Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission Combined Graduate Level (JSSC-CGL) examinations following sustained protests by students and job aspirants. The cancellation includes all activities associated with the exam, such as results and selections, and a comprehensive inquiry into recruitment irregularities since 2014 has been ordered. The protests, ongoing for 24 days, centre on demands for justice, accountability, and a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into alleged exam malpractices.
According to Deccan Herald, Chief Minister Hemant Soren announced the cancellation after a Cabinet meeting, stating that all examinations conducted by Technocratic Dynamos Pvt. Ltd. (TDPL) would be annulled due to irregularities. The government also initiated a thorough investigation into all recruitment processes since 2014, following findings of interconnected networks and arrests related to the JPSC exams.
Coverage revealed that despite government invitations for dialogue, talks between the protest leaders and a ministerial panel had not commenced as of the 24th day of agitation. Protesters, including those on hunger strike, reiterated demands for a CBI probe and the cancellation of all suspect recruitment exams. Some successful candidates, however, appealed against the cancellation, while the government indicated willingness to cancel the 14th JPSC exam and seek an Enforcement Directorate investigation into financial irregularities.
As highlighted by Hindustan Times, actor Kunickaa Sadanand joined the protest in Ranchi, urging the government to be transparent and accountable. She emphasised that students are seeking a fair opportunity and called for written assurances from the authorities. The agitation has spread across Jharkhand, with effigies of Hemant Soren and Rahul Gandhi being burnt in all districts as a mark of protest.
Reporting indicated that protesters have announced plans to gherao the Chief Minister’s residence on 20 August, demanding Soren’s resignation and urging the Congress to withdraw support from the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha-led coalition if their concerns remain unaddressed. The student platform has also called for an independent probe by a CBI team or a panel of retired judges from outside the state.
"We will gherao the Chief Minister’s residence on August 20. We seek his resignation as both the JMM and the Congress are playing politics with us," said JPSC-JSSC Reforms Manch leader Ravindra Paswan.
As noted in an article by The Indian Express, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has written to Hemant Soren, urging him to personally meet the protesting students to reinforce the government’s commitment to resolving their remaining concerns. Gandhi acknowledged that while some demands have been met, protests and hunger strikes continue, and he emphasised the legitimacy of the students’ demands.
Further details show that the protests began with a sit-in at Jaipal Singh Munda Stadium and escalated after a police crackdown during a march to the Assembly. The government has agreed to cancel the 14th JPSC exam, accepted resignations of several JPSC members, and ordered a CID/SIT probe, but students continue to demand a CBI investigation and broader recruitment reforms.
As analysis showed, Gandhi’s letter underlined the importance of peaceful protest and solidarity with the youth, while also criticising the centralisation of the education system. The Congress party has expressed full support for the students’ right to protest and called for transparency and impartiality in recruitment processes.
"Please do your utmost to hear them out and take appropriate action towards the resolution of this issue," Rahul Gandhi wrote to Hemant Soren.
Statements confirmed that the government has begun dialogue with protest leaders through a committee, but students remain dissatisfied, citing a lack of concrete action. The protests have remained largely peaceful, with demonstrators insisting on their demands for justice and systemic reforms in recruitment examinations.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.