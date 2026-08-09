JNU Cancels Auditorium Booking For Umar Khalid's Book Event

Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) cancelled the booking of its School of Social Sciences-I auditorium for a scheduled book discussion on ‘Fractured Communities: Adivasi Histories and the Politics of Power’, authored by jailed activist Umar Khalid. The event, organised by the JNU Students’ Union (JNUSU) to mark the International Day of the World’s Indigenous Peoples, was set for 12 August 2026. The university cited non-disclosure of full facts about the programme as the reason for the cancellation. An alternate venue is yet to be announced.