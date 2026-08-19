Jharkhand Protests 'Paused For 2 Months' After Exam Cancellations, Reforms

After weeks of sustained demonstrations in Ranchi, student-led protests in Jharkhand have been called off following the state government’s decision to cancel 44 recruitment examinations. The move came after allegations of irregularities in exams conducted by the Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) and the Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC), as well as by the private agency TSR Data Processing Pvt Ltd. The government also announced a series of reforms to address concerns raised by the protestors.