Over 100 Jharkhand Schoolgirls Fall Sick After Consuming Tank Water

More than 100 students at the Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya in Kharaundhi block, Garhwa district, Jharkhand, became ill after drinking water stored in an overhead plastic tank on Friday, 26 June 2026. The affected students were taken to hospital, with six remaining under observation the following day and the rest discharged. The school, which accommodates 300 girls, faced immediate administrative scrutiny after the incident.