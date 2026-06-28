Over 100 Jharkhand Schoolgirls Fall Sick After Consuming Tank Water

More than 100 students at the Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya in Kharaundhi block, Garhwa district, Jharkhand, became ill after drinking water stored in an overhead plastic tank on Friday, 26 June 2026. The affected students were taken to hospital, with six remaining under observation the following day and the rest discharged. The school, which accommodates 300 girls, faced immediate administrative scrutiny after the incident.
According to The Indian Express, the district administration suspended the school warden, a teacher, and a cook following a preliminary inquiry that found negligence by the school management. The inquiry was prompted by student complaints regarding inadequate food and water facilities, as well as unhygienic conditions in the school premises and kitchen.
Student accounts indicated that many were compelled to drink hot water from the overhead plastic tank due to the day’s intense heat and lack of alternative sources. Coverage revealed that the hostel’s RO water system was installed in the warden’s room and allegedly not accessible to students, exacerbating the situation during a power outage linked to the Muharram festival.
Affected students reported symptoms including stomach ache, vomiting, dizziness, and weakness. Details provided by Kharaundhi Block Pramukh Abha Rani highlighted that repeated complaints about food and water quality had been made prior to the incident. She also stated, “As a result, many girls were forced to drink hot water stored in the overhead plastic tank during the day's intense heat.”
“We have directed that the warden, a full-time teacher and a cook be relieved from their duties,” Garhwa Deputy Commissioner Pashupati Nath Mishra said.
The district administration has sent both food and water samples for laboratory testing. Further investigation is underway to determine the precise cause of the illnesses and to assess whether contamination or improper storage contributed to the outbreak.
Routine inspections at the residential school are also under review, with the Block Education Officer receiving a show-cause notice and having their salary withheld pending further orders. Administrative action is being closely monitored as authorities seek to address deficiencies and prevent recurrence.
At the end of the incident, officials confirmed that all but six students had been discharged from hospital and were in stable condition. The inquiry’s findings and laboratory results are expected to guide further corrective measures at the school.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.