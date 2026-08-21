Jharkhand High Court Stays Cancellation Of JSSC CGL Examination

The Jharkhand High Court has issued an interim stay on the state government’s decision to cancel the Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission-Combined Graduate Level (JSSC-CGL) examination and the appointments made through it. The court’s order, delivered on 21 August 2026, also covers the cancellation of the Child Development Project Officer (CDPO) examination. The stay comes after several candidates challenged the government’s notifications, which had annulled the results and appointments following widespread protests over alleged irregularities.