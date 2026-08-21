Jharkhand High Court Stays Cancellation Of JSSC CGL Examination

The Jharkhand High Court has issued an interim stay on the state government’s decision to cancel the Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission-Combined Graduate Level (JSSC-CGL) examination and the appointments made through it. The court’s order, delivered on 21 August 2026, also covers the cancellation of the Child Development Project Officer (CDPO) examination. The stay comes after several candidates challenged the government’s notifications, which had annulled the results and appointments following widespread protests over alleged irregularities.
According to The Indian Express, the High Court’s intervention followed petitions from JSSC-CGL employees and candidates who argued that the blanket cancellation adversely impacted those who had already cleared the recruitment process and, in many cases, joined government service. The matter was heard by Justice Deepak Roshan, who had previously stayed similar cancellation orders related to other recruitment exams.
As highlighted by The Hindu, the court’s stay specifically halts the operation of notifications that had cancelled appointments of CDPOs and those recruited through the JSSC-CGL exam. The government had issued these notifications on 18 August 2026, cancelling 22 recruitment examinations and ordering probes into 23 others conducted since 2014.
As reported by Hindustan Times, the cancellation orders were issued by the Hemant Soren government after sustained protests by students and job aspirants. The High Court’s stay provides immediate relief to affected candidates, with the court directing that the state government’s notifications remain suspended until further orders.
Coverage revealed that the court’s intervention came after a prolonged agitation by job aspirants, which began on 25 July 2026. The protests initially focused on alleged irregularities in the 14th JPSC Combined Civil Services preliminary examination but soon expanded to include the JSSC-CGL and other recruitment processes.
“We welcome the court’s decision. We had faith that we would get justice because we had worked hard and cleared the examination on merit,” said Prince Rajput, a petitioner in the JSSC-CGL matter, as quoted in the coverage.
The legal analysis indicated that the High Court’s approach is grounded in the principle that regular appointments cannot be terminated without due process and adherence to natural justice. The court noted that there was no material before the state to show which candidates were involved in alleged corruption, and investigations were still ongoing.
In the context of related cases, the High Court had earlier stayed the cancellation of the 11th to 13th JPSC examinations and Food Safety Officer recruitment, providing relief to hundreds of candidates. The court directed all parties to file affidavits and scheduled the next hearing for 15 September 2026.
Further reporting indicated that the Supreme Court is set to hear a plea seeking a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into alleged irregularities in Jharkhand’s recruitment examinations. The plea highlights concerns over the integrity and transparency of the examination process and calls for an independent investigation.
“The Honorable Court stayed the operations of the state government’s notifications cancelling the JPSC 11th to 13th Civil Services and Food Safety Officer recruitment exams,” advocate Indrajeet Sinha stated in the coverage.
In the broader legal context, the High Court has also recently modified state notifications affecting other commissions, reinforcing the judiciary’s scrutiny over administrative actions impacting public appointments.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.