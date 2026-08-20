Jharkhand High Court Stays State’s JPSC Exam Cancellation Order

The Jharkhand High Court has issued an interim stay on the state government’s order cancelling various recruitment examinations conducted by the Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC), including the 11th to 13th Combined Civil Services exams. The government’s cancellation, which followed weeks of student protests over alleged irregularities, had affected appointments already made through these exams and left thousands of candidates in uncertainty.
According to Bar and Bench, the High Court’s stay was granted after hearing petitions from successful candidates, including those appointed to the State Civil Services and Food Safety Officer posts. Justice Deepak Roshan provided interim relief, halting the government’s cancellation notifications and protecting the status of those already appointed.
As reported by The Indian Express, the state government had cancelled 21 recruitment exams, including the 11th to 13th JPSC, in response to allegations of irregularities. The High Court’s order means that appointments made through these exams remain valid for now, and the government must respond to the court’s queries regarding the cancellation process.
Coverage revealed that the government’s decision was based on findings from an ongoing Crime Investigation Department (CID) probe. The probe had led to the cancellation of 22 examinations and the postponement or investigation of several others, impacting over 2,600 individuals who had already joined government service.
As highlighted by Deccan Herald, the government’s notifications were issued after a 26-day protest by students and aspirants demanding action against alleged exam irregularities. The High Court’s intervention followed petitions from affected candidates, many of whom argued that only those found guilty of malpractice should be penalised, not all successful candidates.
“We are also figuring out what is going on. We didn’t expect this,” said a candidate who had secured a top rank in the JPSC examination, reflecting the uncertainty faced by many appointees.
Further details show that the government’s cancellation included exams conducted by both JPSC and outsourced agencies since 2014. The state also announced the formation of a committee to recommend examination reforms and the establishment of an internal monitoring cell within JPSC and JSSC.
Midway through the controversy, reporting indicated that the government’s actions affected a wide range of recruitment processes, from civil services to technical and academic posts. The High Court’s stay has provided temporary relief to those whose appointments were at risk, but the future of these recruitments remains subject to further judicial review.
“If there was wrongdoing, it is a failure of the system. But how can someone who cleared the examination and was appointed be held responsible without evidence?” stated a State Tax Officer affected by the cancellation.
Analysis showed that the government’s decision to cancel exams was part of a broader response to student protests and ongoing investigations into alleged irregularities. The High Court’s stay has temporarily halted the impact on candidates, while the state prepares its response for the next hearing.
In the wake of the High Court’s order, officials confirmed that the government must file a counter-affidavit within 15 days, and the status of the cancelled exams and appointments will be reviewed in subsequent hearings.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.