Jharkhand: 'Bomb Blast' On Rail Tracks Derails Diesel Locomotive

A diesel locomotive was derailed on Saturday, 20 November, after an explosion ripped off a part of a railway track in Jharkhand's Dhanbad division, PTI reported. According to officials, no death or injury was caused in the incident.

The Railways said the "bomb blast" occurred between Garwa Road and Barkana section in the Dhanbad division.

"Unusual incidence of bomb blast by miscreant caused derailment of diesel loco on Dhanbad Division," the Railways said. However, sources indicated that this was a Naxal-related incident, reported PTI.

Officials said that senior officers had rushed to the site, and the restoration of the track was yet to take place.

(With inputs from PTI.)

(This is a developing story.)